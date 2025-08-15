Nollywood veteran Chief Karan passes away 3 days to 70th birthday

The Nollywood industry has been struck with another tragedy as veteran actor Olusegun Akinremi, popularly known as Chief Kanran, has died.

Movie executive and producer Seun Oloketuyi confirmed chief Karan's passing in a post on his Instagram account on Friday, August 15, 2025.

“Popular actor Segun Remi popularly known as Chief Kanran died Friday morning. Details soon,” Oloketuyi wrote.

At the same time, family sources said the renowned thespian died in a Lagos hospital on Friday after a brief illness.

ADVERTISEMENT

The veteran actor died at the age of 69 — just three days shy of his 70th birthday.

Chief Karan was famously known for his charismatic character, whose portrayal of affluent characters in Yoruba-language films and for his appearances on stage and in television productions spanned decades.

He also renowed for his distinctive lifestyle, refined elegance, sharp humour, and commanding performances.

The deceased had suffered personal and financial challenges in recent years. In 2017, a devastating fire incident consumed his home and valuable film equipment, which drastically changed the course of his life.

During an emotional radio interview in 2025, Chief Karan recounted how the fire, coupled with the loss of his wife to cancer and subsequent family abandonment, left him homeless and financially distressed.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a 2020 interview with The Punch, the iconic actor opened up on his struggles and why he stepped away from the movie industry.

ALSO READ: Veteran Nollywood actor Tom Njemanze dies from prostate cancer

“I stepped aside from filmmaking for some reasons. There is politics everywhere and different cliques as well, even in our profession.