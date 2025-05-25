Nollywood actress dies of a heart attack in the UK

Nollywood actress Tolani Akintunde has passed away in the United Kingdom after suffering from a heart attack.

According to reports online, the actress of ‘Everyday People’ fame died a few days ago.

The tragic news was first shared by media personality and Best of Nollywood Awards organiser Seun Oloketuyi in a social media post.

The post noted that the actress’s family and friends are finding it difficult to accept the news of her demise, which came to them as a huge shock.

Seun added that although they’ve accepted the sad reality, they are still very much in mourning over the loss.

Survived by her beautiful daughter, it was reported that she is also starting to come to terms with the loss of her mother.

Before relocating abroad, Akintunde made a name for herself in Nollywood, starring in popular TV soaps like 'Everyday People' and 'Palace', both produced by Tajudeen Adepetu and aired in the early 2000s.

Having established herself as a key figure in the Nigerian movie industry, Akintunde relocated to the United Kingdom, where she launched a new career and ventured into business.

Akintunde’s demise is yet another tragic death to hit Nollywood, barely six months into 2025.

In the middle of this month, actress and plus-sized model Monalisa Stephen passed away after complications related to low blood sugar and internal bleeding.

Two months ago, veteran actress Nkechi Nweje died after a brief illness. She was laid to rest a few days ago in Anambra State with Peter Obi in attendance.