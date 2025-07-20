Veteran Nollywood actor Tom Njemanze has passed away at 75 after a prolonged battle with prostate cancer.

The tragic news was announced on Instagram on Saturday by filmmaker Stanley Ontop. He disclosed that the septuagenarian lost the battle to cancer on Friday.

He wrote, “It’s another sad period as we just received news from Tom Njemanze’s family that he has succumbed to his ailment and passed on yesterday. May his soul RIP. It’s well. We tried to save him Buh God knows best. Nollywood lost another legend. Ije Uwa.”

Stanley had earlier brought the deteriorating health status of the late actor to public attention when he shared a heartfelt video on Instagram to appeal for financial assistance for his treatment.

Njemanze rose to fame in the 1990s, starring in several classic Nollywood films that have stood the test of time.

His film credits include iconic movies like Tokunboh, Pounds and Dollars, Atosa, Issakaba, Osuofia in London, Brain Box, and Igbotic Love, among others.

Known for his powerful voice, expressive delivery, and magnetic stage presence, Njemanze carved a niche for himself in the hearts of movie lovers across the country and the diaspora.

Since news of his death broke, tributes have been pouring in from across the entertainment industry. Colleagues, friends, fans, and family members have been offering prayers for the peaceful repose of his soul and asking God to give his family the fortitude to bear the loss. Others expressed shock and sadness at his death, describing him as a humble, talented, and unforgettable actor.