Chandler Moore, Naomi Raine Announce Exit From Maverick City Music

The gospel world is in shock after two of Maverick City Music’s most recognisable voices, Chandler Moore and Naomi Raine, officially announced their exit from the award-winning worship collective. For fans who have followed their journey since 2019, this marks the end of an era and the start of new beginnings for both artists.

The Role of Maverick City Music

Maverick City Music was founded in Atlanta by Tony Brown and Jonathan Jay, bursting onto the Christian music scene with raw, spontaneous worship that resonated globally. From their early projects in 2019 to their Grammy-winning collaborations with Elevation Worship, the group redefined contemporary worship. Their songs, such as ‘Jireh,’ ‘Promises,’ and ‘Wait on You,' have become anthems for churches and believers worldwide.

Over the past five years, the collective has released multiple albums, toured internationally, and earned critical acclaim, including five Grammys, five GMA Dove Awards, a Billboard Music Award, and a Soul Train Music Award. Within this rise, Chandler Moore and Naomi Raine stood out as two of its most powerful voices.

Who Are Chandler Moore and Naomi Raine?

Chandler Moore, born in 1995, quickly became one of Maverick City’s lead vocalists and songwriters. His soaring vocals on songs like ‘Jireh’ and ‘Man of Your Word' cemented his place as a fan favourite. Beyond Maverick, he has collaborated with artists like Steffany Gretzinger and Dante Bowe, shaping a new wave of contemporary Christian worship.

Naomi Raine, born in 1987, also carried the soul of Maverick City. She debuted with the group in 2019 and went on to be a key part of its biggest tours, from ‘Welcome to Maverick City’ to ‘The Maverick Way.’ Her solo album Journey showcased her songwriting depth, and in 2023, she embarked on the It’s Time tour alongside powerhouse gospel names like Tasha Cobbs Leonard and Natalie Grant. Together, Moore and Raine became synonymous with Maverick’s signature sound, which was vulnerable, powerful, and deeply rooted in worship.

Why They’re Leaving

In October 2025, both artists shared heartfelt statements announcing their decision to step away. Moore described the choice as ‘bittersweet,’ reflecting on how Maverick gave him ‘community and belonging' while fulfilling his dream of making music that helps people connect with God. Yet, he admitted he’s now focused on the future: ‘This transition isn’t easy. Maverick is something I poured my heart into, so it’s almost like saying goodbye to your own kid, ha. But my heart, my energy, and my focus are on what’s ahead.’

He also hinted at possible behind-the-scenes issues, noting that ‘business matters’ were being handled by his legal team, though he emphasised that his vision remains unchanged: to make music that helps people feel ‘a little more human, a little more understood, and a little less alone.’

Raine’s statement carried the same balance of gratitude and anticipation: ‘Being a part of Mav truly changed my life. What started as a group of folks singing in a shed turned into something I could’ve never imagined. Every song I was a part of was written and sung from a pure place, just me wanting to please God. And now, I believe God has given me the green light to step into what He’s calling me to do individually.’ For her, the departure is ‘not really an ending, but a new beginning.’

Legacy Within Maverick City Music

Both Moore and Raine leave behind a mark. They helped make songs that broke denominational boundaries and brought contemporary worship into mainstream conversations. Their performances on Old Church Basement with Elevation Worship became some of Maverick City’s most-streamed hits, while tours across the U.S. and beyond brought diverse audiences together under a shared sound of worship. Without them, Maverick City loses two of its strongest members. But the collective has always thrived on collaboration and community, and other voices are still fit to carry on.

What’s Next for Moore and Raine?

Moore hasn’t confirmed specific projects yet, but his statement suggests a turn toward deeply personal storytelling through music. Fans can expect more solo releases and collaborations that reflect his growth as both an artist and a worship leader.

Raine, on the other hand, already has a clear direction. With her solo work gaining traction and her recent tours showing she can command the stage independently, she seems set to continue blending ministry and artistry in her own lane.

Both artists remain deeply rooted in faith and worship, and their exits don’t signal the end of their impact, but rather the expansion of it.

