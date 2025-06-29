Gospel singer Israel Terhemba Ikyereve, popularly known as New Jerusalem, has passed away at the age of 53.

The death of the singer, popular for transforming Tiv Swange music into a powerful medium for spreading the gospel, has thrown the Christian community in Benue State into mourning, with former Benue Governor Samuel Ortom leading the tributes.

Speaking glowingly about the late singer while in the company of members of the Brethren Prayer Group, Ortom described Ikyereve as a devout Christian whose music resonated far beyond Nigeria’s borders.

He said. “That attraction led me to seek a personal relationship with him, which began a lasting bond with his family.”

Ortom recounted witnessing the late singer’s music featured in an international programme in Australia, where a Tiv man was teaching music while New Jerusalem’s songs played in the background.

The former Governor noted that what he witnessed was a clear testament to the global impact Ikyereve’s ministry had.

He offered prayers for the bereaved family and pledged his continued support to them and the New Jerusalem Gospel Music Troupe, promising not to abandon them after the burial.

Hon. Iorshagher Ikyereve, the elder brother of the deceased, who spoke on behalf of the family, expressed heartfelt gratitude to Ortom for his unwavering support throughout the late singer’s illness and beyond.

He also disclosed that one of Israel’s sons was named “Ortom” in honour of the former governor’s compassionate involvement in their lives.

Rev. Pastor Tor Ujah and Dr. Joseph Antyo, both leaders of the Brethren Prayer Group, led prayers for the departed soul and the bereaved family.