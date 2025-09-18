Between Worship and Word: The Gospel Experiment of Min. Adeoluwa

A Nigerian-born, UK-based gospel artist beats household names to an award, sparking questions about how far scripture, worship, and persistence can carry sound.

I stumbled on a piece of news about a Nigerian-born, UK-based gospel artist who had just won the GX Awards for Best Praise and Worship over stars like Diana Hamilton, Noel Robinson, Called Out Music and other household names in the UK gospel scene. My first thought was simple: how is that even possible?

If it were about fanbase, he doesn’t have more than them. If it were about streams, the numbers don’t quite match up. So what happened?

That question led me down a path of research. The first thing I discovered is that he has been a worship leader for close to a decade.

Could that be the reason? Quietly leading worship consistently for a decade creates a deep sense of self and a confidence that comes from offering enriching experiences to a steady growing audience. Perhap this years of stewardship had finally paid off.

Further digging revealed that he has songs to his credit. So I spent some time listening, and what I found was fascinating. He turns Bible verses, word for word, into melody.

It is a style reminiscent of global gospel names like Don Moen, Ron Kenoly, and Sinach, artists who have long proven that scripture itself can be the strongest lyric.

Adeoluwa walks the same path but takes with him his experiences, peculiarities, and a desire to connect with listeners rather than flatter with artistry.

His first song, 'It Is Written in His Word', is prophetic in nature. Lyrically, it is sends a strong message. Yet as a critic, I finds its execution and production lacking in the cutting edge needed to take it from a collection of powerful words to an edifying musicial experience.



Although the track held sincerity, it felt that Adeoluwa was more focus in getting his message out than in the manner it was communicated.

Then came 'Mary’s Praise'. From the first listen, I could sense the missing elements from the debut had been addressed. The song was vibrant and the confidence in his deloivery conveyed growth. However, I believe a bettter production and mixing could have elevated the output.

Then came 'AGBARA JESU WA SIBE'. From the opening, you know Adeoluwa has grown from a worship leader pressed to share the message of the good news to one who wanted to edify listeners with his melodies.

The lyrics fit well into his moving melodies. The production carried the required sobriety, and his delivery reflects the confidence of an artist with a clearer sense of identity. It marks the sound of someone who has moved beyond experimentation and is now defining his space.