Desirée Iyama Is Dropping a New Holiday Collection Right After Lagos Fashion Week

Designer Desirée Iyama is closing out the year with a strategic move. Just some time before her runway showcase at Lagos Fashion Week 2025, the designer announced her Holiday Drop, scheduled for November 7 at 7 pm GMT (8 pm WAT).

The drop will last through December 7, featuring new pieces, reimagined versions of old favourites, and restocks in select colours and limited quantities. It’s a release that bridges two big fashion moments, her Lagos Fashion Week appearance and the end-of-year season when customers typically shop for statement pieces.

Inside the Holiday Drop

The Holiday Drop sees Iyama reinterprets her bestsellers, introducing new colourways and other design updates rather than introduce an entirely new line.

1. Meraki Midi Dress

A returning bestseller known for its flattering fit and fun detailing. Crafted from taffeta, it features a fitted bodice, an elastic halter neck, an oval chest detail, and a gathered hem. It’s a practical yet expressive piece that captures the brand’s signature balance of structure and softness.

2. Viola Midi Dress

A reworked version of the Viola would be coming too. The dress is inspired by the Viola flower’s symbolism of humility and sovereignty. Crafted from polyurethane leather, it features a tube neckline, fitted bodice, and petal details that add dimension without excess.

3. Fuchsia Midi Dress

Returning in limited quantities, this taffeta piece has a fitted bodice, organza petal appliqués, and a gathered low waist. Inspired by the Fuchsia flower, it embodies confidence and grace, a natural pick for the holiday season.

4. Fuchsia Mini Dress

Launching in a new pale pink colourway, it’s the brand’s way of refreshing a fan-favourite style for a lighter, more playful feel.

4. Eloise Midi Dress

A new introduction designed for celebration. Made of deep berry-toned tulle, it has a fitted bodice that flares from the hipline into a sculptural, elegant shape without being overly formal.

5. Koi Mini Dress

Returning in limited stock, the Koi is defined by its vertical black-and-white stripes and orange leaf motifs that run across the chest and waist. The cinched high waist adds definition and structure.

The brand was founded in 2016 and relaunched in 2020. Desirée Iyama grew up in a creative household. Her mother was a fashion designer, and her late grandmother, a seamstress. This was an upbringing that shaped her early curiosity about fabrics. After taking a two-year break to earn a Master’s degree in London, she relaunched her namesake brand in 2020 with a clear focus on slow fashion, inclusivity, and craftsmanship. This direction has since guided the brand’s aesthetic, which looks romantic but practical, with pieces designed to move from day to night without losing form.

At the ongoing Lagos Fashion Week (Spring/Summer 2026), Iyama will debut her collection titled “Everything, In Time.” She describes it as a study in transformation, drawing from the cycles of life and the symbolism of bees and honey. The colour palette follows the sun from dawn to dusk, representing renewal and courage. Read Also: Miu Miu Is Officially Prada’s Star Pupil with 41% Growth

For a brand like Desirée Iyama, timing is everything. Launching a new release less than a week after Lagos Fashion Week is more than a coincidence; it’s a well-timed move.



Her appearance on the runway will draw new attention to her aesthetic, and the Holiday Drop provides an immediate point of engagement for anyone discovering the brand for the first time.

