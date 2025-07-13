Burna Boy rules out starting a family anytime soon

Grammy award-winning Afrobeats singer Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, has said that it is unlikely he would be starting a family anytime soon.

The 34-year-old singer said this in a recent interview with BBC Radio 1Xtra in London, citing his hectic touring schedule as a major mitigating factor.

He explained that since he does not plan to stop touring soon, the idea of starting a family may be out of his reach for now.

The ‘Higher’ singer added that starting a family amid his touring schedule means finding a middle ground, and he does not quite know where that is at the moment.

ALSO READ: ID Cabasa says he would love to work with Burna Boy

He said, “I don’t want to start that on the road. I’m not planning on quitting tours anytime soon, so I don’t know where to now put that [starting a family]; find a middle ground.”

The interviewer had set Burna off on explaining himself when he asked, “Is a family something you would like to start soon?”

A couple of days ago, Burna was widely reported to have said he has never actually been on vacation.

“You’ve just kept going. You’ve kept going,” the interviewer remarked, to which Burna simply replied, “Look, I have to.”

When asked what “resting Burna Boy” even looks like, the African Giant admitted, “Nah, I don’t know, you know. I’ve never been on a vacation.”

The stunned interviewer replied, “I’ve never seen Burna Boy on a beach just with his toes… I want to see your toes, bro. Not like that—it sounds m@d, but…”

ALSO READ: Burna Boy secures another platinum certification in the United States