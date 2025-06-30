ID Cabasa says he would love to work with Burna Boy

In a recent interview on Hip TV, veteran music producer ID Cabasa shared that while he has worked with all the talents he wanted, Burna Boy is the only person he wishes to add to the list.

He made this revelation when talking about his music journey, which he says has been a fulfilling one as he worked with artists like 9ice, Olamide, and Reminisce. However, Burna Boy is one artist he would want to add to the list. "If there's anybody I would still want to taste out of my music, it would be Burna," he said about the Grammy winner.

ID Cabasa also shared that there's another artist he would love to work with if said artist didn't come with some nuisance. "I like the sound of this particular artist, whom I won't mention, but it's his nuisance value I cannot deal with". While refusing to name the artist, news-making Street pop star Portable is the star who comes to mind for his trouble-making antics .

On his music journey, Cabasa shared that his music has been influenced by icons like Fela Kuti, King Sunny Ade, Chief Commander Ebenezar Obey, Alhaji Ayinde Barrister, and Chief Ayinla Kollington.

He also added that growing up in the Anglican Church further endeared him to music. On some of the producers who influenced his work, he mentioned American producers Dr Dre and Scott Storch. He also listed Nigerian icons Laolu Akins, Nelson Brown, and OJB Jezreel.

In his over two-decade-long career, ID Cabasa's Coded Tunez label has been instrumental to the success of stars like Lord of Ajasa, 9ice, Reminisce, and Olamide Baddo.

In the interview, he revealed that his upcoming album will be called 'Unfinished Business'.

The album is set to feature a reimagination of classic Afrobeats songs, which is a growing trend in Nigerian music.