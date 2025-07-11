Burna Boy secures another platinum certification in the United States

According to popular music data reporting platform Chart Data, Burna Boy's hit record 'On The Low' has sold 1,000,000 units in the US, which makes it eligible for an RIAA platinum certification.

This feat makes it Burna Boy's third RIAA platinum certification, having earlier surpassed 1 million in sales in the US with his smash hit records 'YE' and 'Last Last'.

'On The Low' was released in 2019 as one of the lead singles of his Grammy-nominated album 'African Giant', which enjoyed commercial success with gold certifications in the UK, Sweden, Canada, Netherlands, Switzerland, and Denmark.

The song also becomes Burna Boy's 7th RIAA certification, which makes him one of the most certified Nigerian stars in the US.

Burna Boy's success in the United States is captured not only by his RIAA plaques but also by his Billboard Hot 100, where he has logged 6 entries with his platinum hit 'Last Last' leading the list with a NO.44 peak.

As part of his feats in the US, Burna Boy won a Grammy with his critically acclaimed album 'Twice As Tall', which earned him the Best Global Album prize.

READ ALSO: 6 Grammy achievements Burna Boy is the first Nigerian to attain

The global star will be aiming to continue his commercial run with the release of his 8th album 'No Sign of Weakness', which features guest verses from Rock music legend Mick Jagger, American superstar Travis Scott, Country music star Shaboozey, and French icon Stromae.