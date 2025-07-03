Burna says it’s time he starts considering fatherhood 

One year after publicly stating that he was not ready to have children, Nigerian singer Burna Boy has made a U-turn and is now stating that it’s time to start considering having them, as he now turns 34.

During his 34th birthday bash on July 2, 2025, during his toast, he hinted that he’s finally warming up to the idea of becoming a father as he’s getting older.

Na so jowizaza follow me talk the last time, i come dey think about my life. I don dey old oh, I for begin born pikin.

This marks a notable shift from his stance in May 2024, when, during an Instagram Live session with fans, Burna explained that he had intentionally chosen not to have children yet due to the demands of his lifestyle.

"Why haven’t I had kids yet? Bro, because I don’t want to have kids yet," Burna Boy said in response.

He emphasised that it was a personal decision rooted in wanting to give his future children more than he had growing up, even though he was raised by both parents.

“Have you seen my operation bro? Have you seen my mum, the way she loves me? Have you seen my dad the way he loves me?I know I can’t give that to anyone right now with the life I live. You feel me?" he said.

So when I’m settled and I can be there for my children everyday, every single minute of every day, every second, I’m not having no kid. That's just me and that's a personal thing because I feel like my kids deserve better than I got. And I got both my mum and dad so you understand?

During that same Live, the singer also addressed rumours and jokes in the chat suggesting fertility issues, laughing them off.