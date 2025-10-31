Ayra Starr Dresses as Rema for Halloween and Absolutely Nails It

Ayra Starr, the 23-year-old Nigerian singer and songwriter, dressed up as Rema, her fellow Mavin Records artist, for Halloween, and fans can’t stop talking about it. Both Ayra and Rema are signed to Mavin Records , one of Nigeria’s biggest and most successful record labels, founded by Don Jazzy. Known for shaping the modern Afrobeats scene, Mavin has been home to some of the continent’s biggest names, from Tiwa Savage and Wande Coal to newer stars like Ayra Starr, Rema, and Crayon.

So, when two of its brightest young talents team up or playfully reference each other, the internet definitely takes notice. Recently, the duo collaborated on a hit single titled Who’s Dat Girl, which has already racked up over 7 million views on YouTube and counting. The chemistry between the two was undeniable, both in the song and in the music video. What made their collaboration even more fun was the cheeky lead-up to its release.

Before the song dropped, Ayra and Rema playfully switched things up by using each other’s photos as their Instagram profile pictures, which sent fans into full detective mode, trying to figure out what was going on. So, as Ayra Starr revealed her Halloween costume this year, a spot-on recreation of Rema’s look from the Who’s Dat Girl teaser, it felt like the perfect full-circle moment.

Ayra's Halloween post, captioned "Happy Halloweennnn", with side-by-side snaps that showed off her transformation into Rema. In one photo, she strikes an identical pose with her arms folded and head slightly tilted, mirroring Rema's look from the teaser clip. The resemblance is uncanny; even fans in the comments have been doing double takes. READ ALSO: Don Jazzy Names His Top 5 Greatest Afrobeats Albums

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans flooded her comments section, praising her attention to detail and sense of humour. “Lmaooo Ar-rema star,” one fan wrote, while another joked, “Now we need to see Rema in Ayra Starr’s outfit.” It’s not unusual for celebrities to dress as each other for Halloween, but there’s something especially charming about seeing two artists from the same label, who clearly share mutual respect and a fun dynamic, celebrating each other in this way.