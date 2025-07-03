AY Makun weighs in on 2Baba’s public apology

Comedian and filmmaker AY Makun has weighed in on the ongoing drama surrounding music legend Innocent "2Baba" Idibia, following the singer's recent public apology for saying men are not monogamous in nature, and a wave of controversy involving his new partner, Natasha Osawaru.

In a strongly worded post, AY defended 2Baba’s vulnerability, describing the apology as a rare act of accountability from a man under visible emotional strain.

It’s always easy to cast the first stone at the supposed offender. No one pauses to ask him the most human question, “Are you okay?” And when they do, it’s rarely without an agenda. No one really cares.

I just saw a man under duress taking accountability for his actions. Not because he’s perfect, but because he’s human. As men, we’re raised to suffer in silence. Whether we’re right or wrong, we’re told to “man up.” Even when we finally speak, it rarely ends well. We’re blamed. Misunderstood. Dismissed. Our vulnerability doesn’t protect us. it exposes us. Na who them catch? Na, him be thief.

His comments come in the wake of the controversy following the singer’s interview, where he asserted that men cannot be sexually involved with only one person at a time. The backlash was swift and presumably from Natasha as well because within hours of the viral clip, 2Baba tendered a public apology to her for his statement.

Things did not end there; on July 2, 2025, 2Baba’s brother, Charly, made explosive allegations against Natasha, accusing her of manipulation and emotional control.

In an open letter shared online, Charly expressed heartbreak over what he described as 2Baba’s loss of self and alleged that Natasha was behind many of the singer’s recent public statements and actions—including the now-deleted post announcing his separation from his ex-wife, Annie Idibia.