Men aren't built to be with only one sexual partner - 2Baba 

Veteran Nigerian musician Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, has stirred a heated debate on social media after claiming that men are not biologically designed to remain sexually faithful to one woman.

The singer shared his controversial stance during a recent interview with Nedu Wazobia, stating that men are not wired to be with only one woman at a time.

I'll talk for my own self. The thing is that men aren't built to only be with one woman sexually. The heart and love can be for one woman, but sexually? It's impossible. A man can't be with one woman sexually.

2Baba, who has long been in the spotlight for both his music and personal life, went on to explain that monogamy in sex contradicts male nature.

A man can love a woman completely but when it comes to sex. An individual can decide not to work like that but it's in the biology of man, it's natural. If anyone wants to argue with me fine. A man can love a woman die but when it comes to special satisfaction, it's biological to go elsewhere.

The seed is too much to drop on only one woman can. It is what has gotten so many people in trouble, it's a fact that people need to accept because so many heartaches and unnecessary stress would be avoided if we accept this simple fact.

The remarks have ignited a flurry of responses across social media, with users divided over the singer’s assertions.

See some reactions below:

Na lie, I’ve never cheated on my girl and never will. I respect 2Baba deeply, but on this, No! I won't support that.

This is what I just told one female friend tonight. Take it or not. that’s what it is