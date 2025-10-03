In the last 7 days, the celebrity world has already given us enough drama to last the whole of October.



This week of celebrities reignited old dramas, sparked up new ones, while also giving us some happy moments.

Here are the biggest celebrity news stories this week:

1. Nicki Minaj & Cardi B reignite their beef

The long-running feud between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B got reignited this week, and it has been incredibly fiery, and this time it’s all online.



Amid the release of Cardi B’s long-anticipated sophomore album, Am I The Drama, Nicki Minaj accused Cardi B of inflating the numbers on her album sales, and the beef quickly escalated from there.

For days, the two traded sharp digs over album sales, and the insults took a sharp turn into family jabs, with both rappers insulting their children.

2. Rema & Ayra Starr dating rumours flare after “kiss” on stage

One of the biggest news stories of the week turned out to be untrue; however, it still generated significant online reactions.



During the Global Citizen festival over the weekend, Ayra Starr brought out Rema to perform his hit song Calm Down, and their onstage chemistry had people wondering if they shared a kiss.

3. South Africans push back on Tiwa Savage’s apology on Tyla's behalf

This week, singer Tiwa Savage also caught some heat online after apologising on behalf of South African singer Tyla over the “coloured” controversy.

Tyla's identification as coloured due to being a multi-racial South African woman sparked criticism from African Americans who considered her acceptance of the word "Coloured" to be disregarding of its racial history in the US.

During an interview on The Breakfast Club, Tiwa Savage, playing the role of the "African big sister," apologised on Tyla’s behalf.



This didn't go down well with many South Africans and even Nigerians, who criticised her for pandering to the American media that was hell bent on misunderstanding Tyla's comments.



It also didn't help that Tyla disregarded Tiwa Savage's apology by defiantly taking to the Global Citizens stage days later, to say she's not sorry.

4. Temi Otedola addresses outrage over dropping the “Otedola” name after marriage to Mr Eazi

Temi Otedola made headlines again this week, this time addressing the backlash surrounding her choice to drop her father's last name and take her husband’s name, ‘Ajibade’.

“I’m now a married woman, the obvious thing for me is to take my husband’s name. But it’s my personal choice. I also respect a woman’s ability to choose,” she explained.

5. Priscilla & Juma Jux mark Baby Rakeem’s 40 days

This week, new parents B and Juma Jux dedicated their baby boy, Rakeem, in a beautiful Islamic 40-day celebration in Tanzania. This celebration came days after Priscilla received baby Rakeem’s Canadian passport and was welcomed home with a large party organised by her musician husband.

6. Bimbo Akintola says there’s a ‘global shortage of men’

Nollywood actress Bimbo Akintola stirred things up this week when she aired her belief that there’s a worldwide scarcity of quality men, and encouraged polyamy as women outnumber the men in the world. As expected, her endorsement of polygamy sparked all sorts of reactions online.