Tiwa Savage Said 'Sorry' for Tyla… and South Africans Are Not Having It

"African Bad Girl" Tiwa Savage has ruffled the feathers of South Africans after weighing in on the ongoing controversy between South African singer Tyla and Americans, over her identification as ‘coloured.’

When asked about the ongoing controversy during her recent interview with The Breakfast Club, the Nigerian singer acknowledged the harsh connotations of the word ‘coloured’ in American culture and the identification in South African cultures.

She then apologised on Tyla’s behalf, stating that in Nigerian culture, adults often apologise on behalf of their younger ones who transgressed.

“I feel two truths can be real. I don't know what the first thing she said was that sparked the conversation. But I know that where she's from, they don't call her black, she's coloured, not mixed. I get why it's a huge thing here because of that history behind the word,” she explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

I felt for her, and I know that she's young, and I don't think she means to come off like that. But where I'm from, they say the younger would say, 'on behalf of so and so, we apologise.' If that wasn't communicated, on her behalf, I apologise, forgive us..I don't think it came from a bad place.

Savage’s comments, though well-intended, did not sit well with South Africans who took to social media to call her out for speaking on the ‘coloured’ discourse.

Reactions to Tiwa’s Apology

And this is the type of bootlicking African they wanted Tyla to be. Tiwa Savage had no business apologising on behalf of Tyla to who I don't know for what. Because Tyla said absolutely nothing wrong. You can always count on a Nigerian to embarrass the African continent.

ADVERTISEMENT

I hate Africans that are pick mes for Americans because what was Tiwa Savage doing apologising on behalf of Tyla on that show full of dummies, mind you, she is speaking for someone from a country that she knows nothing about the history of, just pissed me off.

I'm Black American(African American) & I wasn't offended when Tyla identified herself as coloured because I understand that it's a culture in South Africa. Tyla shouldn't apologise & the world doesn’t revolve around America. Tiwa Savage looks stupid for being a damn pick me.

There’s nothing that Tiwa Savage must speak on when it comes to Tyla. She must age with grace rather.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tiwa Savage should apologise to Tyla for what she just did.

Forget Tiwa Savage for a second, but like why does the interviewer think it's wise to bring up Tyla, A South African on an interview with a Nigerian. Those two counties are not even remotely close to each other.

ADVERTISEMENT

How The Controversy Began: COLOURED Vs BLACK

The drama began in 2024, when Tyla, while on a press run in America, shared in an interview that her ethnicity as a bi-racial South African makes her ‘Coloured’ back home, not ‘black.’

On her infamous appearance on The Breakfast Club, she refused to answer questions regarding her identity, insisting she had settled the issue and had no intention of continuing to explain herself.

Tyla’s insistence on identifying as Coloured rather than Black invariably sparked reactions among African Americans, where the term “Coloured” connotes racial discrimination rather than the ethnic description it conveys in South Africa.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her refusal to explain herself also didn’t help matters, as many considered it to be a disrespect to the African American community whose patronage helped her achieve success in the United States.

Tyla Is Not Sorry

While Tiwa Savage might have elected to play the big sister role by apologising to the African American community and The Breakfast Club on Tyla’s behalf, the South African singer is not co-signing the apology.

She made this clear during her performance at the recent Global Citizen Festival in New York, where she declared, “Sorry, I am not sorry,” which is considered to be a reference to Tiwa Savage’s apology.

ADVERTISEMENT