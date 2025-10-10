Per usual, celebrities have been busy this week and in the headlines for a variety of reasons. From scandals, legal battles, to controversial debates, and even Joeboy’s mum’s hilarious comment, here are the major news stories this week:

Offset admits cheating on Cardi B, but denies Saweetie link

Amid the messy divorce between rapper Offset and his estranged wife Cardi B, he confessed to her long-standing infidelity accusations, calling it “a huge mistake”. Despite acknowledging that he cheated on her multiple times, he clarified that he did not cheat with rapper Saweetie.

The revelation is the latest in the separated couple's ongoing divorce proceedings, which Cardi B accused Offset to be delaying with his obnoxious demand for spousal support.

Joeboy’s mum asks him, “When will you blow in marriage?”

One of the funniest news stories this week was the interaction between Afrobeats star Joeboy and his mother. He shared a funny voice note from his mother nagging him about not settling down.

In the voicenote, she boasts about his success but reminds him that, “Your mates are doing wedding. What are you doing?”.

Adekunle Gold gets a street in Lagos named after him

Afrobeats star Adekunle Gold was in the headlines this week after being honoured by the Lagos State government with a street in his name.



A road was renamed “Adekunle Kosoko Street", and he shared this in an Instagram post with the caption, "Adekunle Kosoko Street. The city that raised me now carries my name. Thank you Lord, for my many blessings."

Adunni Ade celebrates ₦20m court win amid Dino Melaye romance rumours

Actress Adunni Ade celebrated a victory this week after a Lagos court ruled in her favour and awarded her ₦20 million compensation in a defamation suit.



The victory comes after rumours circulated, claiming that she had a relationship with politician Dino Melaye.

Court Rejects Diddy's Appeal To Spend His Sentence In Cozy New Jersey Prison

Following his sentencing on sex-related charges, Sean “Diddy” Combs’ request to serve his four-year prison sentence at Fort Dix, a low-security facility in New Jersey, was rejected by the court this week.

Diddy’s lawyers argued that the transfer would allow him to stay closer to family and maintain sobriety, but the judge said he must stay at his current location or another facility in New York, but definitely not Fort Dix.

Maraji and Solomon Buchi differ on whether men Are Neglected During Pregnancy

A viral video of a man complaining that, “Nobody checks on a husband when his wife is pregnant” divided social media this week, sparking all sorts of commentary.