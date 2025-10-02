Joeboy left fans in stitches after sharing a now-viral recording of his mother teasing him about marriage, despite his chart-topping success.

Nigerian singer Joseph Akinwale Akinfenwa, also known as Joeboy, has sparked reactions on social media after revealing a WhatsApp message from his mother.



The hitmaker posted a screen recording of a voice note he received from his mum on his official X page on Tuesday, September 30. In an earlier post, just minutes before unveiling the chat, he had teased: “Can’t believe what I woke up to this morning”. He then quoted his post with a screen recording of the exchange, accompanied by a dramatic caption that read: “Help! I’m in danger,” followed by a crying emoji. In the audio clip, his mother showed pride and playfully stressed urgency.

She said: “All this your music, blowing up everywhere, enjoyment. Let me tell you, you have blown - no doubt about that. But when will now blow into marriage? Your mates are doing wedding everywhere. What are you doing? I have told all my friends my son will get married soon.”

Fans react to Joeboy’s exchange with his mum

As expected, fans quickly flooded Joeboy’s mentions with crying-laughing emojis, sharing their own similar experiences with parental pressure. On X, one user wrote, “When will you blow into marriage??” So Nigerian moms disturb their sons too?” Another wrote: “You’re the one putter her in danger. Bring her a wife joh” One other commented: "Jesus when would you blow into marriage took me lines Dey cry” Some fans also encouraged him to enact his mum’s recording into a song, with one user suggesting: “This is a good intro to a wedding vibe music oh, music video will be a wedding, funny skit makers as the guests.”

Another user echoed the same sentiment with: “This must be an intro for one of your songs, please you have to use it, please.” One other fan wrote: “When would you now blow into marriage, bro?” Another joked: “Well she has a point, I saw you were 41yr Old somewhere, do better do it now.”

Since sharing the clip, Joeboy has changed his handle's name on X to "Bachelor" in response to the teasing from fans.

Who is Joeboy’s girlfriend?

The identity of Joeboy’s girlfriend remains unknown. The singer has consistently kept his private life separate from his public persona, though he has discussed his romantic history in interviews.

Joeboy previously acknowledged a past relationship where he dated a "sugar mummy " and also revealed that he had one official ex-girlfriend with whom he ended things due to moving in different directions. For a brief period, he also considered dating a fan, although that did not progress.

"Yes, I'm single, but I have a lot of female friends...well, I'm not searching as I have a lot of female friends. I'm still a sugar baby. I can't say her name, but I am. I have a sugar mummy," he said at the time.

Crucially, the singer has been in a long-term, highly committed relationship since at least 2023, which he has described as "pure, intense, helpless love." He has publicly affirmed his desire to settle down with this partner, whom he says he can be with "for life."

Despite his openness about his strong commitment , Joeboy maintains a strict policy of keeping her identity completely private. “I do have a girlfriend as a responsible man; we’ve been together for like 2-3 years.” He added, “I would put a ring on it when I’m ready, no pressure. Her identity will remain a mystery. Everyone can keep wondering who she is.” The singer also told Pulse Nigeria about the lavish details of this relationship . "I love to spoil my woman. As for the money I have spent on her, let us say above 50 million Naira," Joeboy said.