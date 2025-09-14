Actress Clarion Chukwurah blasts those spreading falsehood about her

Veteran Nollywood actress Clarion Chukwurah has called out those who use online media to spread falsehoods about her.

The 61-year-old actress delivered the callout in an Instagram post, where she sought to understand why “news content providers and their sources” have a tendency to criticize people who are doing well in their lives and seek to undermine them.

She questioned why the online media space in Nigeria has normalised misinformation, as she described the people behind these things as ‘miserable’, accusing them of wishing evil on people.

Speaking more specifically about the falsehood being spread about her, Clarion warned the ‘unfortunate specimens’ coming after her that she is untouchable, as she is protected by Jesus Christ.

She wrote, “I never cease to wonder how it became so bad in Nigeria that online media has become an acceptable platform to misinform, witch hunt, blackmail, broadcast outright lies, and just wish evil on others. Is it because some of these news content providers and their sources are so miserable, and they cannot bear the thought that others are happy and doing great in their own space? SMH.

"To the unfortunate specimens out there peddling falsehood about me, I have come this far not by my own power because I have no power of my own, but by the WORD Of The LORD; Isaiah 5415 – 17… In Jesus Christ, I am secured and remain strong.

“Genesis 12:3, Numbers 23: 23, Numbers 24…. 9….No man can curse who GOD has blessed.

“Have a wonderful weekend.

“JESUS CHRIST IS LORD.”

