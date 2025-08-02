Why I forgave my father despite making all his mistakes – Clarence Peters

Ace Nigerian music video director Clarence Peters has admitted that he has made all the mistakes his father, legendary Afro-juju musician Shina Peters, made.

Clarence made this revelation during an appearance on a recent episode of the Afropolitan podcast.

He explained that the reason the mistakes he’s made have not blown up in his face is because of changing times and advancements in technology.

The 41-year-old director noted that realizing this made him forgive his father without needing to have a conversation about it, marking a turning point in his life around 2014/2015.

“I made every single mistake my father made. I’m just lucky that time and tech saved me from it being as catastrophic as his own. So, the moment I realised that I forgave him instantly even before we had a conversation. That would be 2014/15. That was when I became an adult. That was when I began my journey into adulthood. I’m still on the journey. You’re always on the journey,” Clarence said.

Born to Afro-Juju legend Shina Peters and Nollywood icon Clarion Chukwurah, Clarence has been very open about his family background.

Earlier this year, in February, Clarence spoke about what it was like for him to be the child of famous parents.

He admitted that having famous parents caused him trauma, revealing that he didn’t like the fact that his father and mother were in the limelight.

“I grew up with famous parents, and some of my trauma stemmed from them being in the limelight—I didn’t like that,” he said.

“But then I realised I had a level of imposter syndrome. I didn’t even want to put my name on music videos, but a friend I used to edit with tricked me. He insisted on adding my name, and there was nothing I could do about it,” he added.