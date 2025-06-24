Drop the ‘Edochie’ name and move on - Actress Esther Nwachukwu to May Edochie

Nollywood actress Esther Nwachukwu has sparked conversation online after advising May Edochie, the estranged wife of actor Yul Edochie, to drop the “Edochie” surname in order to restore peace and reclaim her identity amid the ongoing family drama.

In a video that has since gone viral, Nwachukwu directly addressed May, telling her to drop the name and move on with her life.

With all due respect, drop Yul Edochie’s name so that there would be peace. Even if your documents are associated with May Yul Edochie, go to court. You are winning right now, there’s nothing special about the name. Post online, give us your new name.

Her comments come amid rising tensions between May and members of the Edochie family following Yul’s marriage to his second wife, actress Judy Austin. The situation has drawn widespread public sympathy for May, with many Nigerians supporting her quiet strength and resilience in the face of the public fallout.

Yul Edochie and his wife May [AKPraise]

Over the weekend, a heated social media feud involving May and Linc Edochie's new wife, Yinka, who recently leaked May's private number online, racked the internet.

Nwachukwu went on to allege that the Edochie family may be working against May behind the scenes.

The family has planned against her. All Yul Edochie’s siblings and brothers have been bought, because if they’re not discussing something about Queen May behind closed doors, the new wife wouldn’t come online and drag Queen May for no reason.

She also issued a strong message to veteran actor Pete Edochie, calling on the family patriarch to intervene in the ongoing crisis.