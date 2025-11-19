'I Tell Una Make Una Be My Fans?' Burna Boy Responds to Sleeping Fan Backlash

Burna Boy went live on Instagram on Tuesday, November 18, and a clip from the session has now circulated online showing him with friends, where he said:

I tell you say make una be my fans? Una dey jonze. I dey look for fans wey get money this period. This period na very very treacherous period.

The statement seems to be a direct response to the backlash he received after removing a sleeping fan from his concert , a move that prompted fans and celebrities like Eminem to weigh in online.

The Colorado Show That Got People Talking

Burna Boy’s No Sign of Weakness Tour kicked off at the legendary Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado, making history as the first Nigerian artist to sell out the iconic venue. But the night quickly became a viral talking point when Burna spotted a couple in the front row who appeared to be asleep and paused his performance until they were removed.

The incident reignited debates about fan behaviour, concert etiquette, and Burna’s famously intense stage presence. Observers note that his recent statement, “I tell una make una be my fans? Una dey jonze…” seems to push the idea that he only values fans who match his expectations, almost as if he’s evaluating their worth during what he calls a “treacherous” period.

Fans and Celebrities Weigh In

The backlash has been just as swift as before. Fans on social media continue to call him out for his response and the Colorado incident, pointing to both the intensity of his reaction and the timing, given that the fan at the centre of the controversy had recently suffered personal loss.

At the same time, some fans remain supportive, applauding Burna Boy’s unapologetic style and dedication to his craft. The divide highlights a recurring pattern: Burna’s actions often spark heated debate, yet his loyal following tends to rally behind him no matter the controversy.