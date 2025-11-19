'I Tell Una Make Una Be My Fans?' Burna Boy Responds to Sleeping Fan Backlash

Burna Boy went live on Instagram on Tuesday, November 18, and a clip from the session has now circulated online showing him with friends, where he said:
I tell you say make una be my fans? Una dey jonze. I dey look for fans wey get money this period. This period na very very treacherous period.
The statement seems to be a direct response to the backlash he received after removing a sleeping fan from his concert, a move that prompted fans and celebrities like Eminem to weigh in online.
A Digital Strategist for the Modern Age: Olawande Meyungbo Named Among Nigeria’s Top 35 Young Marketing Professionals
The Colorado Show That Got People Talking
Burna Boy’s No Sign of Weakness Tour kicked off at the legendary Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado, making history as the first Nigerian artist to sell out the iconic venue. But the night quickly became a viral talking point when Burna spotted a couple in the front row who appeared to be asleep and paused his performance until they were removed.
The incident reignited debates about fan behaviour, concert etiquette, and Burna’s famously intense stage presence. Observers note that his recent statement, “I tell una make una be my fans? Una dey jonze…” seems to push the idea that he only values fans who match his expectations, almost as if he’s evaluating their worth during what he calls a “treacherous” period.
Explore in detail: Burna Boy Shows “No Sign of Weakness” As He Kicks Out Sleeping Couple At His US Concert
Fans and Celebrities Weigh In
The backlash has been just as swift as before. Fans on social media continue to call him out for his response and the Colorado incident, pointing to both the intensity of his reaction and the timing, given that the fan at the centre of the controversy had recently suffered personal loss.
At the same time, some fans remain supportive, applauding Burna Boy’s unapologetic style and dedication to his craft. The divide highlights a recurring pattern: Burna’s actions often spark heated debate, yet his loyal following tends to rally behind him no matter the controversy.
Eminem’s comment only added to the international attention, underlining how far-reaching reactions to the singer’s concerts and statements have become.
Read: Eminem Condemns Burna Boy’s Action of Chasing Sleeping Fan From His Concert
This isn’t Burna Boy’s first headline-making clash with fans. In January, at the Greater Lagos event, a fan rushing the stage allegedly had their hand stepped on by the singer. In previous years, he’s kicked fans he felt were trespassing and is known for showing up late to concerts, rarely apologising afterwards.
Despite the controversies, some fans continue to support him, drawn to his unapologetic personality and fierce dedication to his craft.
Read Also: Fola Continues Electrifying Run as He Crosses 1 Billion Career Streams
Burna Boy is once again making it clear that his shows run on his energy, rules, and standards. Fans may debate his behaviour, but the conversation around him isn’t slowing down anytime soon.