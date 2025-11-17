Fola Continues Electrifying Run as He Crosses 1 Billion Career Streams

FOLA, also known as Folarin Odunlami or Folapondis, has officially crossed 1 billion streams across all platforms worldwide. Since breaking into the mainstream, the rising Nigerian music star has caught the attention of fans both locally and internationally.

Fola’s feat of crossing a billion streams across all platforms comes after the release of his debut album ‘Carthasis’, which has enjoyed chart success. Since breaking into the mainstream in 2024 with his hit single ‘Alone,’ he has become one of the fastest-rising talents in Nigerian music thanks to his exciting blend of Afrobeats and R&B, which he interprets with a rich use of language.

Crossing 1 billion streams is a major achievement, especially for an artist who only caught mainstream attention a year ago. Fola’s mainstream run mirrors that of other notable Afrobeats stars who dropped successive hit records in their breakout year. His run, which has culminated in a streaming milestone, is also a reflection of Afrobeats' continuous global rise.

Who Is Fola?

Born and raised in Nigeria, Fola’s early life was shaped by his cultural roots and environment. While he keeps his childhood details largely private, we do know that he initially dreamed of becoming a professional footballer. He spent hours training on the field, focused on chasing that dream.

But music had other plans. His love for melodies and rhythm gradually took over, leading him to pivot from sports to a full-time music career. This transition required dedication and resilience, and Fola embraced it fully, diving into songwriting, freestyles, and original tracks that would soon define his signature sound.

Career Beginnings and Breakthrough

Fola’s journey into music started small. Sharing freestyles on social media, he began to attract attention from fans and industry insiders alike. His raw talent and unique sound created buzz, prompting him to explore professional opportunities in music.

His debut EP, What A Feeling, marked a turning point. Standout tracks like ‘Who Does That’, a collaboration with Bella Shmurda, quickly became fan favourites. Another highlight, ‘Dangbana Riddim', helped cement his place in the Nigerian music scene. These early successes showed that Fola’s blend of Afrobeat, Afro-fusion, and R&B could resonate with both local and international audiences.

Fola had been working with Bella Shmurda's Dangbana Republik for over four years before officially signing in October 2024. The partnership formalised a creative collaboration that had already been instrumental in his rise. Since then, Fola's music catalogue has grown rapidly, adding to the 1 billion streams milestone.

Breaking Records with Catharsis

Fola released his debut album, Catharsis , on September 4, 2025. It quickly became the highest-debuting Nigerian album on Spotify’s Top Albums Debut Global Chart, peaking at number two.