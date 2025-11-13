The Best Netflix Originals of All Time

Netflix has changed how we watch TV. With over 270 million paying subscribers around the world, Netflix disrupted the television industry . From releasing full seasons to creating worldwide trends that had social media buzzing, Netflix Originals have become cultural milestones. Whether you like your dramas dark, witty, or romantic, there's at least one Netflix show that has taken over both your heart and weekends. Now that Netflix has officially ranked its most-watched Originals of all time, we've combed through the numbers and brilliance behind these global hits. Here's a breakdown of the top 10 Netflix Originals that defined streaming culture, ranked by total views and hours watched.



1. Wednesday (Season 1)

When Wednesday dropped, the internet went dark, literally and otherwise. With 252.1 million views, recording an astonishing 1.72 billion hours watched, the gothic coming-of-age mystery instantly became Netflix's biggest English-language hit ever. Jenna Ortega's flawless portrayal reimagines this macabre teen for a new generation, and the direction by Tim Burton gives it that signature eerie charm. Between the viral TikTok dances, sharp one-liners, and perfectly weird aesthetic, Wednesday became a cultural moment and a Halloween costume staple.

2. Adolescence (Limited Series)

It accumulated 142.6 million views and 546.5 million hours watched as it ranked through Netflix's global charts much quicker than any could have anticipated. This limited series captures the highs, lows, and heartbreaks of growing up in a social media-driven world. Its honest storytelling and unfiltered portrayal of Gen Z life earned massive critical buzz. Think Euphoria meets Skins, only more grounded. The series connected deeply with younger audiences, proving Netflix’s knack for making emotionally intelligent, binge-worthy TV.

3. Stranger Things 4

By the time Stranger Things 4 hit our screens, expectations were sky-high, and it didn't disappoint. With 140.7 million views and a record 1.84 billion hours watched, this sci-fi reminded everyone why it remains Netflix royalty. The season brought cinematic storytelling: epic monster battles, tear-jerking reunions, and Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill" back to viewers' hearts. It is just the perfect blend of nostalgia and modern storytelling that turned Hawkins into the streaming universe's favourite small town.



4. Wednesday (Season 2)

Even when sequels rarely top originals, Wednesday's sophomore season came close, pulling in 117.9 million views and 917.7 million hours watched as its second chapter expanded Nevermore's eerie world with new mysteries, deeper friendships, and sharper humour.



Ortega's deadpan wit, paired with the show's addictive blend of teenage angst and supernatural flair, simply left fans wanting more. It cemented Wednesday as not only a hit but also one of Netflix's flagship franchises.

5. DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Few shows have generated quite as much debate as DAHMER. The bone-chilling Ryan Murphy series, starring Evan Peters, gained 115.6 million viewers and over 1.03 billion hours viewed to date, becoming one of the most-watched true-crime dramas on Netflix. It was a deep dive into the disturbing psychology of one of America's most infamous killers, and though it weathered ethical debates, it was impossible to ignore due to the riveting storytelling and haunting performances. Dahmer's release started difficult conversations about crime, trauma, and the role of the media in retelling true events.

6. Bridgerton: Season 1

When Bridgerton premiered, it was like a Regency-era dream of romance and scandal, and viewers could not get enough. With 113.3 million views and 929.3 million hours viewed, Shonda Rhimes' period drama turned historical fiction into a global pop-culture moment. Between Daphne and the Duke's smouldering chemistry and Lady Whistledown's delicious gossip, Bridgerton redefined what "period drama" could be. Its lavish costumes, modern soundtrack, and inclusive cast made it one of Netflix's most rewatchable Originals ever.

7. The Queen’s Gambit (Limited Series)

The Queen's Gambit racked up 112.8 million viewers and 746.4 million hours viewed as its stylish cinematography and emotionally complex storytelling kept audiences tuned in. Anya Taylor-Joy's performance as Beth Harmon, a chess prodigy, earned her great acclaim for her fight with addiction and self-doubt. This was not just about entertainment; it was a cultural shift that threw the spotlight on women in the game.

8. Bridgerton (Season 3)

Love, longing, and ballroom whispers returned in Bridgerton's third season, which drew in 106 million views and 846.5 million hours watched as Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington took centre stage this time around. The romance and character growth felt like a slow burn that had fans swooning all over again. Season 3 has proved that even three series in, Bridgerton is still primed to dominate global conversation, corsets and all.

9. The Night Agent - Season 1

At 98.2 million views and 803.2 million hours watched, The Night Agent became Netflix's biggest surprise thriller hit. Following an FBI agent as he stumbles into a deadly White House conspiracy, it combined political tension with emotional stakes in a way that had viewers hooked from episode one. Gabriel Basso's performance, plus the tightly woven suspense, made it one of Netflix's most binge-worthy political dramas, proving that not all blockbusters need superheroes to be grab attention.

10. Fool Me Once (Limited Series)