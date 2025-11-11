Burna Boy’s 3 Cold Dishes recorded ₦24.6 million in its opening weekend, immediately signalling that the film has grabbed attention. Beyond the numbers, the thriller is an ambitious statement about African storytelling, human trafficking, and revenge, set across Nigeria, Benin, and Côte d’Ivoire.

Executive produced by Burna Boy through his Spaceship Films banner, the movie tells the story of three women, Esosa, Fatouma, and Giselle, who reunite two decades after surviving human trafficking to exact revenge on the men who exploited them. It’s a high-stakes, multi-country narrative that combines tense storytelling with the pull of pan-African cinema.

The Story Behind the Film

Directed by Nigerian filmmaker Asurf Oluseyi , known for Hakkunde and his music videos for Burna Boy, 3 Cold Dishes is split into three chapters and narrated by Mama Janice (Amelie Mbaye) and a journalist (Femi Jacobs). The framing device provides a compelling lens into the women’s past and present.

ADVERTISEMENT

The narrative follows the three women from their challenging teenage years to adulthood. Esosa is taken from home by her uncle, Fatouma is offered a football career in Paris, and Giselle faces the complexities of a troubled family and spirituality. Each story reflects themes of resilience, ambition, and the pursuit of justice.

The performances bring these experiences to life. Ruby Akubueze portrays young Esosa with intensity and emotion, capturing her fear and determination. Osas Ighodaro , Fat Toure, and Maud Guerard carry the characters through adulthood, giving depth to the women’s journey. Among the male cast, Wale Ojo commands attention as Uncle Bankole, adding strength and presence to the story. Read Also: 7 Shows to Stream if You Miss the Wheel of Time

Style, Setting, and Cinematic Choices

3 Cold Dishes is shot in CinemaScope, a rarity for African films, and is presented in English and French (with subtitles), with a full French dub also available. Its $1 million budget reflects a high production value by African standards. Locations vary from Lagos’ urban grit to Côte d’Ivoire’s coastal vistas and Benin’s desert expanses, with carefully lit sequences, especially the brutal early days, creating some of the film’s most striking visuals.

ADVERTISEMENT

The film also experiments with structure. Scenes move between intense action, travel edits, and reflective moments. The scope of settings, from abandoned planes to desert chases, demonstrates ambition and a pan-African reach.

The soundtrack, featuring two Burna Boy tracks, further elevates the tension and tone, tying the music and narrative together while silently reminding viewers of the executive producer’s influence in the project.

Themes and Cultural Relevance

At its core, 3 Cold Dishes examines the complex web of trauma, freedom, and revenge. The women are no longer under the boot of their traffickers, yet their new “freedom” comes at a price: they serve criminal interests, moving drugs and maintaining operations. The film raises uncomfortable questions about the cost of survival and the lasting effects of exploitation.

Still, the movie succeeds in highlighting female resilience and sparking conversation about human trafficking in Africa from a fresh perspective. It’s a rare thriller that combines entertainment with socio-political relevance, setting the stage for future African narratives to adopt both scale and conscience.

ADVERTISEMENT

Premiere and Reception

The film premiered on 3 October at London’s Cineworld, ahead of its UK release on 7 November. It has also opened the Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) in Lagos on 2 November, followed by a theatrical rollout across 26 African countries, with screenings planned in France, the U.S., and Canada.