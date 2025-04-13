VIDEO: Obi Cubana scolds son at birthday party for disrespecting Peter Obi

Nigerian billionaire Obinna Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana, publicly scolded his son at his star-studded birthday party on Saturday.

The nightlife connoisseur, who turned 50 on Saturday, threw an extravagant party in Abuja with the country's biggest names in attendance.

Among the big names at the party was Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), whom Obi Cubana’s son disrespected.

In a clip making rounds online, the businessman was captured standing beside his son, sitting, while the Labor Party presidential candidate walked up to them. Peter Obi exchanged greetings with Cubana and turned to exchange greetings with his son, who remained seated.

Having none of the action considered disrespectful to an older person, Cubana told his son to stand up to greet the politician, which he did.

Alongside Peter Obi, numerous celebrities, politicians, and public personalities attended Cubana's extravagant birthday party.

The party's A-list celebrities included Kanayo Kanayo, Kennedy Okonkwo, Cubana Chief Priest, AY Makun, E-Money, Daddy Freeze, Jowizaza, and Zubby Michael.

The party was expected to be nothing short of a spectacle. The hall was transformed into a visual black, white, and gold symphony. Giant portraits of the birthday boy, golden chairs, radiant floral centrepieces, and crystal chandeliers were placed strategically.

The main party began on a spiritual note on Saturday with a Holy Communion and Thanksgiving Service.

The celebrant ushered in his new age with a simple yet profound Instagram post, sharing a picture of him wearing a majestic traditional attire and captioned it “12.04.25 Happy Birthday, Obi Cubana. 50yrs! 50for50.”