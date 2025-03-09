Unauthorised Broadcasting: Omoni Oboli threatens action against Ghanaian TV stations

Nollywood actress Omoni Oboli has threatened to take action against Ghanaian TV stations, which she claims are airing her movies without obtaining the necessary licences.

The actress expressed her dissatisfaction in a strongly worded social media post where she accused the TV stations of blatantly disregarding her intellectual property.

She wondered if Ghana does not have a regulatory body charged with vetting the activities of TV stations operating within the country’s airwaves.

In the social media post, the actress said an arrest needs to be made to serve as a lesson for the TV stations engaging in the illegal act.

The 46-year-old actress noted the immense effort and dedication involved in producing her movies, including countless sleepless nights.

The actress ended her statement by thanking people she identified as ‘besties’ for drawing her attention to the illegal activities of the TV stations by sharing relevant screenshots with her.

She wrote, “I love my Ghanaian besties, colleagues, and friends. I really do, but you see those TV stations in Ghana!

“I’m coming for you! The guts to show my movies without licensing! If dem no arrest one of una, you won’t learn! Watch out! Coming for every one of you!

“You have no idea how much work goes into these projects! The sleepless nights I have!

“I’m coming for it all! You will pay for every one of my movies you have shown without permission! In 2025, you don’t understand that’s IP theft?!!!

“Maybe you don’t have a television authority in Ghana, but that’s not my concern! Coming for you all! Clowns!