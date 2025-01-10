Toyosi Etim-Effiong trends over husband's kiss scene in movie promo

The kiss scene in the promotional video for Nollywood actor Daniel Etim-Effiong has caused a stir online, and his wife Toyosi has begun trending online because of it.
On January 9, 2024, the promotional video for the romantic movie Summer Rain was released on social media, and in the 5-second clip, Daniel was seen kissing his co-star. The singular action sparked reactions from social media users who expressed their disapproval of the kiss and highlighted his marriage to Toyosi.
See reactions below:
This is cheating btw. There was zero need to kiss in this promotional video. Like zero need. This is not a trailer o. A promotional video, not part of the film? Are both of you normal? Is there no body regulating this nonsense??? I am so angry!!!!!! Nonsense!!!!!!
He even closed his eyes. I stand with Toyosi please!
Toyosi is arranging chair and camera.
It’s a new year and I’m not prepared for Toyosi’s meltdown
Unpopular opinion: low key, Toyosi will be angry and mad at every female artist her husband had worked with in the industry. But , it’d be difficult for her to say it out. You guys better watch your back.
This and many more is why good sis toyosi cannot rest. Tori, why are you kissing in promo video?
During promotional videos too?? Toyosi I understand you.
This kissing shaa
be ready for Toyosi’s meltdown
Omo, I no fit marry actor. Jealousy go wan kill me
Una wan make Aunty Toyosi craze walai