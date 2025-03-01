'There’s no other better time than now' - D’banj hints at reunion with Don Jazzy

Legendary Nigerian singer Dapo Oyebanji, aka D’banj, has hinted at an imminent reunion with former partner and collaborator Don Jazzy to satisfy fans' demands.

Don Jazzy, now the label boss of Mavin Records, ran the previous label, Mo’hits Records, alongside D’banj before the duo separated in 2012.

Their separation marked the end of Mo’hits, and Don Jazzy immediately launched Mavin. Over the years, it became one of the most influential record labels in Nigeria and Africa.

However, speaking in an interview with Punch Newspaper’s Saturday Beats, D’banj revealed he still enjoys a good working relationship with Don Jazzy as he answered a question on whether the duo will do something for fans who want to see them work together again in the near future.

In response, D’banj said, “The trailer of my album last year had Don Jazzy in it. We know that the people want that (us to work together), and we know we are going to give the people that. But it is important to do it at the right time. And there’s no other better time than now. You are going to see a lot, not just from Nigeria but globally. And it’s not just about Mo’hits reunion, but celebrating afrobeats as well.”

D’banj also spoke about his more recent endeavours, including his recent signing of comedian/singer Nasboi and Berri Tiga as ambassadors of his CREAM platform.

The legendary singer explained the rationale behind the decision to sign the budding singer, saying the comedian/singer embodied similar values with his CREAM platform.

He said, “Nasboi, he’s a typical example of what the platform stands for. He started as a musician and has been singing since 2008, but he never had a chance. So, he evolved and became a comedian and skit maker. He made a name for himself through that, and from there, he could go back to his dreams. And he did all that independently. That’s what The REAM platform stands for. You can come to the platform, mingle within the community, harness your talents and discover yourself.

“As for Berri Tiga, he is a product of the platform. When he uploaded his song on the platform many years ago, he was about 17 years old. But look at him today, and he’s one of our biggest testimonies.”

Additionally, D’banj spoke about his plans for his music, announcing the plan to drop a deluxe version of his last album, released in 2024.