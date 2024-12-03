Davido recalls how Don Jazzy & D'banj inspired him to make music

Davido explains how Don Jazzy and D'banj inspired him.

In a recent interview on Streetz Studio with Et Cali, Davido shares that the artists who influenced him to pursue a career in music are Nigerian icons Don Jazzy and D'banj.

According to Davido, as a 14 year old growing up in Atlanta Georgia, he picked up Don Jazzy and D'banj from the airport while playing host to the Nigerian stars. He narrated how he took them around and watch them spend over 20,000 USD in the club.



This superstar lifestyle showed him the possibility of becoming a music star someday and this led Davido make the bold move of dropping out of school and travelling back home to Lagos.

In a previous interview Davido shared that his first insight into a Nigerian superstar with a global appeal was D'banj.



D'banj is one of Africa's most famous entertainers whose music popularized Afrobeats and contributed to the international appeal of Nigerian music. His hit single 'Oliver Twist' is one of Nigeria's first break singles internationally and it's described as an inspiration by Davido.

Davido's dedication to his craft has paid up massively with a career that has spanned over a decade during which time, he has become one of Africa's biggest musical acts.