Tems, Ayra Starr live at the Emirates as Arsenal drop vital points in EPL race

Nigerian singers Tems and Ayra Starr attended Arsenal’s home ground, Emirates Stadium, as the Gunners fell behind in the Premier League title race, losing 1 – 0 to West Ham.

The Afrobeats superstars were on hand to watch the London club drop all three points at home in what is a major boost for league leaders Liverpool, who face defending champions Manchester City on Sunday.

Arsenal couldn’t regroup and snatch an equaliser or the winner after falling behind in the 44th minute to a Jarod Bowen-headed goal from an Aaron Wan-Bissaka cross.

The singers watched the home team's fortunes worsen in the second half. With 20 minutes to go, Arsenal youngster Myles Lewis-Skelly was shown a straight red for hauling down West Ham’s Mohammed Kudus, who was through on goal following his mistake.

The less-than-impressive performance from the Gunners saw them muster just two shots on target the entire game.

As a result, Mikel Arteta’s men sit second in the Premier League standings, scoring 53 points from 26 games and eight behind Liverpool.

Tems’ visit to the Emirates comes about a week after she became a co-owner of San Diego FC, a Major League Soccer (MLS) Club.

In its announcement of Tems joining its ownership, the American football club revealed that she made the acquisition through her company, The Leading Vibe.

The deal was brokered by partnering with Pave Investments, an African private investment firm that helped attract investors for NBA Africa.

The football club confirmed that Tems had become a club partner and described her as someone who shares a “commitment to excellence and community engagement.”

Making the announcement herself, Tems described football as “a unique way of bringing people together,” adding that she looks forward “to help build something special in San Diego”.

“I am thrilled to join San Diego FC’s ownership group and to be part of a Club that celebrates creativity, culture, and the power of community,” the singer said.

“Football has a unique way of bringing people together, and I am excited to help build something special in San Diego, a city that thrives on diversity and innovation.”

It remains to be seen if Tems’ visit to the Emirates stadium is related to her recently acquired co-ownership of the football club.

