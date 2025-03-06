Singer Mr Eazi announces the passing of his mum, Ifeoma

Nigerian singer and entrepreneur, Mr Eazi, has announced the passing of his mother, Ifeoma Edith Ajibade, in a heartfelt tribute shared on social media.

On March 6, 2025, the singer posted a picture of himself and his mother, expressing deep gratitude and admiration. He reflected on his mother's impact on his life, describing her as his greatest protector, toughest critic, and truest fan.

He wrote, "Thank you, Mummy, For your strength, your sacrifices, and your unwavering faith. For raising us with love, discipline, and devotion to God. For teaching me confidence, entrepreneurship, forgiveness, and family. You were my greatest protector, my toughest critic, and my truest Fan. You were not perfect, but you were perfect to me. Your legacy lives on. Rest well, Ifeoma Edith Ajibade."

Mr Eazi's comment section was overwhelmed with supportive messages, condolences and prayers from followers, fans and fellow celebrities wishing him strength.

"May her soul rest in perfect peace !! Prayers up for you, king 🙏" Singer Skales commented.

"So sorry bro. My condolences," record producer and singer Don Jazzy wrote.

"May God rest her soul and comfort you and the entire family," Olayode Juliana commented.

My condolences 🙏🏾🙏🏾

May her soul rest in peace 🤍🙏🏾