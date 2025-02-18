Portable declared wanted by Ogun State police over assault of officials

Nigerian singer Portable has officially been declared wanted by the Ogun State police command after he and nine of his associates allegedly assaulted and obstructed officers of the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development.

On February 18, 2025, the police force released the official wanted poster across social media, stating that the warrant of arrest had been issued against him by the magistrates court in Ogun state of Nigeria.

He is wanted for the offenses of conspiracy, serious assault, going armed, conduct likely to cause a breach of public peace, and attempted murder by recruiting armed thugs who conspired and attacked officials of against the Ministry of Physical Planning and urban Development, Ota zonal office. The offenses were committed at Oke-Osa, Tigbo ilu, Ota Ogun state on the 5th of February.

On Thursday, February 6, 2025, the Ogun State Police Command arraigned nine of Portable's associates before a magistrates’ court in Isabo, Abeokuta.

The defendants were named —Nurudeen Warris (21), Adetola Alashe (25), Samuel Adeleke (28), Oluwaseun Ayenuwa (19), Oluwapelumi Adeosun (20), Gospel Kanu (20), Precious Ohiegebo (19), Ifeoluwa Babatunde (27), and Fatimo Muhammed (26)—pleaded not guilty to the charges. They were then granted bail to each defendant in the sum of N5 million, with sureties, who must be licensed bondmen registered with the Ogun State government.

According to the prosecutor Sunday Ekong, the incident occurred on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, around 10:00 a.m. at Oke-Osa, Tigbo Ilu, Sango-Ota.