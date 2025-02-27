P-square's Jude Okoye remanded by EFCC over alleged ₦1.38 billion fraud

In a shocking new twist in the P-square beef saga, the twin's older brother and former manager, Jude Okoye, has been arraigned on charges of laundering ₦1.38 billion, $1 million, and £34,537.59.
According to reports by Channels Television, Jude was arraigned alongside his company, Northside Music Ltd., before Justice Alexander Owoeye of the Federal High Court, Lagos, on a seven-count charge.
The TV station reported that the charges against P-Square’s elder brother stated:
That you, Jude Okoye Chigozie and Northside Music Ltd sometime in 2022, in Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did directly acquire a landed property known as No 5, Tony Eromosele Street Parkview Estate, Ikoyi, Lagos worth N850,000,000.00 (Eight hundred and fifty million naira) only, which money you knew or reasonably ought to have known forms part of proceeds of unlawful act and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 18 (2) (d) and punishable under Section 18 (3) of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.
That you, Jude Okoye Chigozie and Northside Music Ltd sometime in 2022, in Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did indirectly, using bureau de change, convert the sum of $1,019,762.87 (One million nineteen thousand, seven hundred and six-two dollars eighty-seven cents), domiciled in Access Bank Plc operated by Northside Music Lid to the naira equivalent and remitted into various bank accounts to conceal that the said fund form part of the proceeds of an unlawful act and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 18 (2)(a) and punishable under Section 18 (3) of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.
During the hearing, Jude pleaded not guilty to the seven-count charges filed against him and the case was adjourned to February 28, 2025, while his trial was scheduled for April. Following the hearing, Jude was ordered to be remanded at the Ikoyi Correctional Facility due to the maximum capacity at the EFCC's facility.