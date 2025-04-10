‘One Year Without Junior Pope’ - Wife Jennifer pays emotional tribute

To mark the first anniversary of Nollywood actor Junior Pope Odonwodo's untimely passing, his widow, Jennifer Awele, shared a poignant tribute on Instagram, reflecting on the profound loss and the enduring impact on their family.

Accompanying her heartfelt message was a family photograph featuring Jennifer and their three sons, Jason, Jaden, and Jamon, standing beside a large portrait of Junior Pope.



This visual representation underscored the void left by his absence and the family's attempt to navigate life without him.​ In her emotional post, Jennifer expressed the relentless nature of their grief. "It's been one year of standing in the face of our unimaginable loss, and not a day has gone by without a thought of you. Your love still surrounds us, your laughter echoes in our hearts, and your presence is felt in the quiet moments when we miss you most." She candidly shared the challenges of maintaining strength amidst overwhelming sorrow "You have no idea how tough it's been, trying to stay strong for each other even as the world around us seems to be falling apart. The grief remains heavy, the absence left a void that words can never fill, but through it all, we look up for strength from heaven as a guiding light."

Jennifer also recounted the heart-wrenching questions from their children, highlighting the difficulty of addressing their young sons' expectations and promises made by their father . "I still don't have the right words to respond to Jason and Jaden wanting to know if Daddy will fulfill his promise of taking them to a proper football academy and be present at their first official match. They said, 'Daddy told them he wouldn't miss it for anything in the world.' Then the littlest one (J papa as fondly called by daddy) Jamon, keeps asking when daddy is bringing the big toy car he promised him."

She extended gratitude to those who have offered support during this challenging period:​ "We appreciate everyone who sympathized with us and stood and still stand by us through our time of grief. Words cannot express our heartfelt gratitude for your love and support towards us." Jennifer concluded her tribute by reaffirming the family's enduring love and remembrance of Junior Pope:​ "To our beloved, you did not only leave us, your family, but so many who loved you and loved your works. It is so difficult and unbelievable to say these words, but still, continue to rest in the bosom of the Almighty. You will always be in our hearts and our thoughts, and your memories and legacy will live on forever." ​