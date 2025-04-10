“Is It a Crime to Be Poor?” — Grieving husband responds to viral hospital deposit tragedy

A tragic incident ignited widespread debate in Nigeria after a pregnant woman died when a hospital allegedly refused to treat her without a ₦500,000 deposit. The woman's husband has publicly responded to criticisms.

The deceased husband addressed the criticisms regarding his financial preparedness for childbirth, offering a heartfelt defense against accusations of irresponsibility.​

In a recent Arise TV segment, a guest commented on the situation.​

"You impregnated woman, prepare for delivery day. Don't say when you get to the hospital, they should allow you to go and borrow money and come back. That's irresponsibility. The highest irresponsibility."​

Reacting to this, the bereaved husband expressed his anguish and frustration

"It's okay. There are many ways to every story. Maybe because you heard that the hospital didn't ask me for the money. That's why you are concluding this way. Sir, with due respect, this is not my first child. When my wife gave me. I did take care of her to the best of my ability. And I never come public or come meet you, sir. Make you borrow me money. Make you do antenatal. Or make you feed my children. Do you understand? So, excuse me, sir. I saved money, but I didn't save 500,000. Okay? I saved money for that day. But they asked me for 500,000 deposit not free payments. 500,000 deposit. I didn't have that all the money we I think that I all I had no go past 100k Yes. I don't know is an offense if you don't have up to 500,000 when your wife wan born. I don't know is an offense to now live below 500,000. Wow! So it's even a crime to be poor."​