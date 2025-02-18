Not knowing me doesn't make you any less of a Christian - Nathaniel Bassey

Renowned gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey has addressed the ongoing conversation on Twitter regarding refusing life partners who don't know gospel musicians like himself and has cautioned Christians against turning their passion into an unhealthy obsession.
Taking to the microblogging platform, the gospel minister reminded believers that not knowing a particular minister or gospel artist does not make one less of a Christian.
My dear Brothers and Sisters, you are blessed. Just a note of caution. Please let’s be careful and guided so we don’t turn our passion to unholy obsession. Not knowing Nathaniel Bassey or any of the young vibrant servants of God being used does not make you any less a Christian. In fact, there are so many Christians who have never heard of me nor my music. It doesn’t make them any less Christians. They don’t have to know me. I’m not the best thing after slice bread.
He also advised Christians to refrain from judging others who do not join the ongoing online prayer sessions; the Hallelujah Challenge.
I do not even see myself in that manner. I would be thinking of myself more highly than I ought doing so... Also not joining the Hallelujah challenge does not make you less a Christian. People are free to connect with what’s best for them.
Sharing this due to the various tags I’ve been mentioned. And normally would not comment on such. But felt a need to enlighten a few of us. Having said this, HC is back tonight after a short break, with Day 7. So let’s gather, before our Father, at the altar, to offer, hallelujah, together ! NO WAHALA! ONLY HALLELUJAH