Not knowing me doesn't make you any less of a Christian - Nathaniel Bassey

My dear Brothers and Sisters, you are blessed. Just a note of caution. Please let’s be careful and guided so we don’t turn our passion to unholy obsession. Not knowing Nathaniel Bassey or any of the young vibrant servants of God being used does not make you any less a Christian. In fact, there are so many Christians who have never heard of me nor my music. It doesn’t make them any less Christians. They don’t have to know me. I’m not the best thing after slice bread.