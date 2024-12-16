Nathaniel Bassey, Moses Bliss, Mercy Chinwo among most streamed gospel artists on Spotify Africa

Spotify has released the list of the most streamed gospel artists in Sub-Saharan Africa.

The impressive growth of Nigerian music has impacted even the industry's gospel arm, which has advent new stars whose music is reaching listeners across the globe.

Spotify Wrapped 2024 unveiled a surprising twist in Africa's musical tale. Africa’s love for gospel music reached new heights, with the genre claiming the ninth spot on the list for the most streamed genres in Sub-Saharan Africa.



From the vibrant choirs of South Africa to the soulful voices of Nigerian gospel artists, listeners have been captivated with soulful melodies and uplifting messages.

While foreign gospel has traditionally held a prominent place on the continent in the past, a new wave of homegrown talent is now taking center stage.



African gospel music seems to be experiencing an awakening. This is a testament to the genre’s growing power and popularity that underscores its significant impact on African culture.

Among the most streamed gospel artists on Spotify in Sub-Saharan Africa is Nathaniel Bassey who is second on the list behind Maverick City Music. Other Nigerian gospel acts in the top 10 include Moses Bliss, Dunsin Oyekan, Sunmisola Agbebi, and Mercy Chinwo.



Gospel artists have expanded the utility of the soul-lifting genre through a vibrant fusion of Afrobeats elements that have brought more listeners to the fold.



A prime example of this sound is the Afrobeats version of Maverick City's In the Room by Annatoria, from Zimbabwe. Annatoria is the highest-streamed female Afro-gospel artist with 600,000 monthly listeners.



More impact of Afro-gospel can be seen in Chandler Moore's Omemma, co-written by Afro-gospel artist, Tim Godfrey. This track secured a spot among the top 20 most-streamed gospel songs in Sub-Saharan Africa and became a viral sensation on social media platforms.





10 most streamed gospel artists in Sub-Saharan Africa on Spotify

1. Maverick City Music

2. Nathaniel Bassey

3. Joyous Celebration

4. Spirit of Praise

5. Moses Bliss

6. Dunsin Oyekan

7. Chandler Moore

8. Sunmisola Agbebi

9. Mercy Chinwo

10 Cece Winans



10 most streamed gospel songs in Sub-Saharan Africa on Spotify