Nollywood actress Monalisa Chinda announces her mother's passing

Nollywood actress Monalisa Chinda has taken to social media to announce the passing of her mother, Dame Comfort Chinda.

The actress took to Instagram on March 30, 2025, to mourn her mum, expressing her grief and gratitude for all the time they had together.

"Rest in peace, Mom - Dame Comfort Franca Chinda. You will forever be in our hearts. I'm thankful for the time we shared, for your selfless devotion to our family, for your unwavering love, and for the principles you instilled in us," she wrote.

The sad news came as a shock to the actress's followers and fans, with many expressing their support in the comment section. Fellow thespians like Shaffy Bello, Ini Edo, Desmond Elliot and many others also extended their condolences and goodwill in the comments.

