No tribe is superior to the other - Mr Macaroni

Nigerian activist and actor Mr Macaroni has reacted to the ongoing crisis in Enugu, stressing that the government should swing into action to protect its people.
On March 31, 2025, he took to X, expressing his frustration over the government's silence in the face of violence. He stressed that failing to address the issue could force citizens to take matters into their own hands, further escalating tensions.
Evil like this should be condemned by all!! Not only that, the Government must also swing into action and show that there is zero tolerance for this sort of barbarism!!! When the Government is quiet, the people feel the need to protect their lives and properties by themselves which only escalates issues and leads to the loss of other innocent lives.
Mr Macaroni also emphasized the need for unity and fairness, stating that injustice must be condemned regardless of where it occurs.
Injustice is injustice! It doesn’t matter where it happens. North, East, South or West, we must always speak against it. No person, group or tribe is superior to another!!! All rights must be respected!!!!
In another post, the activist addressed those who only speak out when issues directly affect them, urging Nigerians to be consistent in fighting against injustice.
Some of us have always stood up against evil! Irrespective of the tribe, religion or social status of those involved. We Dey! The hypocrisy is with those of you that only want to speak up when it directly affects you. Una no get level! When water finally pass garri, make una dey remember say some of us have been standing up against evil on all levels since we started fighting for a better society. If everyone took responsibility from the beginning, we wouldn’t be here today. Peace to all.
