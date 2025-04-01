No tribe is superior to the other - Mr Macaroni

Some of us have always stood up against evil! Irrespective of the tribe, religion or social status of those involved. We Dey! The hypocrisy is with those of you that only want to speak up when it directly affects you. Una no get level! When water finally pass garri, make una dey remember say some of us have been standing up against evil on all levels since we started fighting for a better society. If everyone took responsibility from the beginning, we wouldn’t be here today. Peace to all.