Nedu Wazobia resigns from The Honest Bunch Podcast amid sex-for-roles allegations

After finding himself in the heart of recent controversy, Nigerian media personality Nedu Wazobia has resigned from the popular podcast 'The Honest Bunch.'

In a statement shared on Instagram on February 14, 2025, Nedu said hosting the podcast had been a great experience, but the recent constant scrutiny and false accusations had become too much for him.

He wrote, "The past week has brought a lot into perspective for me. Hosting The Honest Bunch Podcast has been an incredible journey—one built on open conversations, bold perspectives, and the willingness to tackle difficult topics. But with that responsibility has come an overwhelming level of scrutiny, antagonism, and unfounded accusations that have now begun to take a personal toll."

He explained that stepping down was a tough choice but necessary for his peace of mind and the future of the show

In light of recent events, I have made the difficult decision to step away from the podcast. This is not a decision I take lightly, but one I believe is necessary—for my peace of mind, for my family, and for the integrity of the show itself. I have always been committed to honest conversations, but when those conversations lead to relentless attacks and misrepresentation, it becomes clear that stepping back is the best path forward.

I sincerely hope this decision brings an end to the negativity surrounding my name and allows The Honest Bunch Podcast to continue thriving.

His resignation comes amid controversy stirred by social media critic Martins Ortse, aka VeryDarkMan, who accused him of demanding sex for movie roles from a female content creator, Jojo.

VeryDarkMan made the claim amid his ongoing face-off with stand-up comedian, Deeone who had claimed to have evidence that VeryDarkMan was gay during a recent appearance on the Honest Bunch Podcast, Deeone.