Mr Macaroni calls out NYSC over intimidation of corper over viral video

Nigerian activist and actor Mr Macaroni has called out the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) board over the intimidation of a corp member who went viral for criticising the government for Nigeria's hardships.

In a strongly worded post on X, Mr Macaroni insisted that corps members, like all Nigerians, have the right to express their opinions on national issues without fear of harassment.

To the DG, Coordinators and every official of the NYSC!!! You cannot threaten, intimidate or victimize any corper for expressing their view on the performance of the president. They are citizens with rights! The president is in office to serve the people and every Nigerian, Corper or not has the right to hold their leaders accountable!!!

In another post, the activist further expressed his frustration with the system, stating that many Nigerians have become conditioned to tolerate oppression.

The oppressed are so in love with their oppressors. They are comfortable in their chains so far it’s not too tight. Even when it gets too tight, they will use their last dying breath to defend.

The corp member serving in Lagos State, Ushie Rita Uguamaye, also known as Raye, had gone viral on social media platforms after taking to Tiktkok to express her frustration with the hardships in Nigeria. In her video, she broke into tears while complaining about the consistently skyrocketing prices of goods and services, in comparison to the meagre salaries earned. She then called on Governor Sanwo Olu of Lagos State and President Tinubu to do better.