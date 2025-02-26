Mohbad's father denies knowing nurse involved in late singer’s death

The controversy surrounding the death of Nigerian singer Mohbad has taken a new turn as his father, Mr. Aloba, has denied knowing or ever meeting the nurse who allegedly administered the fatal injection to his son.
His statement comes in response to claims made by Mohbad’s widow, Wunmi, during a recent interview on the With Chude podcast. Wunmi alleged that the nurse responsible for administering the injection was present the night her husband passed away and that Mr Aloba allowed her to leave without consequences.
I knew that there was a nurse involved in this case. Mohbad reacted to an injection, and the night he died, when my father-in-law came to the house, the nurse explained everything to him. My husband's manager actually wanted to have the nurse arrested that night, but my father-in-law said no, that we should let her go because he had no business with her. Many people even begged my father-in-law not to bury my husband that day, but he insisted on burying him and did it anyway. I found out online. Even on the day of the burial, they wanted to take our son Liam from me.
However, during a live session on February 26, 2025, Mr. Aloba refuted her claims, stating that he had never met the nurse in person or had any conversation with her.
"I don't know any nurse, and I never saw her. I have never set my eyes on her, and we never spoke. If I ever saw the nurse, it was online and never in person. Again, I have never conversed with the nurse. All the times I have narrated the story of what happened to my son, did I ever mention any nurse? I didn’t see a nurse there," he declared.
The conflicting accounts have further fueled speculation and division among those seeking justice for the late singer, with many demanding a more thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding Mohbad's tragic passing.