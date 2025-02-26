Mohbad's father denies knowing nurse involved in late singer’s death

I knew that there was a nurse involved in this case. Mohbad reacted to an injection, and the night he died, when my father-in-law came to the house, the nurse explained everything to him. My husband's manager actually wanted to have the nurse arrested that night, but my father-in-law said no, that we should let her go because he had no business with her. Many people even begged my father-in-law not to bury my husband that day, but he insisted on burying him and did it anyway. I found out online. Even on the day of the burial, they wanted to take our son Liam from me.