May your vision for Nigeria be blessed with success - Tonto Dikeh prays for Tinubu

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh celebrated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's 73rd birthday with prayers on social media.

President Tinubu, who turned 73 on Saturday, March 29, had earlier called on Nigerians to offer collective prayers for the country, describing prayer as a powerful tool for guiding the nation towards progress and harmony.

Tonto Dikeh apparently took the admonition from the board president as she offered heartfelt prayers for him on his birthday.

Taking to Instagram, she prayed that God would grant the President wisdom, strength, and good health as he continues to steer the great nation towards unity, peace, and prosperity.

She prayed that his vision for Nigeria would be successful, his efforts would yield breakthroughs, and his leadership would be guarded by justice, integrity, and compassion.

“Happy Birthday to Mr President Bola Ahmed Tinubu!@officialasiwajubat

"On this special day, we celebrate your life. May God grant you wisdom, strength, and good health as you steer our nation towards unity, peace, and prosperity.

"May your vision for Nigeria be blessed with success, your efforts be met with breakthroughs, and your leadership be guided by justice, integrity, and compassion. May divine favour surround you, and may your days be filled with joy, wisdom, and the support of a grateful nation.

"Happy Birthday, Your Excellency! Wishing you many more years of impactful service and fulfilment.

"With best wishes,HE AMBASSADOR KING TONTO DIKEH”.

