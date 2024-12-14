Tonto Dikeh alerts Nigerians to new scam method being used by fraudsters

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has alerted the general public to a new scam method that some unscrupulous Nigerians employ to swindle unsuspecting masses of their hard-earned money.

In a post shared on her Instagram page, she described how the fraudulent Nigerians play out the act and perpetrate it.

Exposing the new method, the actress disclosed that the people looking to perpetrate it approach their target in public crying, wailing and accusing them of having made a fake transfer for something they allegedly bought.

She explained that by putting on this act, the perpetrators would cause a crowd to gather and then tension would rise thereby putting their target under pressure to either pay up or risk facing jungle justice.

The actress therefore told the public to stay vigilant and stay safe "because outside is wild". Tonto wrote,

Beware: Someone could approach you in public, crying and wailing, accusing you of making a fake transfer for something you allegedly bought. A crowd gathers, tensions rise, and you’re forced to either pay up or rush facing jungle justice.



Now imagine the embarrassment, wasted time, potential property loss, or even harm to yourself before any help arrives.



Stay vigilant and stay safe because outside is wild these days.