Let’s face it, Regina Daniels is never going to catch a break! [Opinion]

Regina Daniels was once Nigeria’s golden girl. A child actress with undeniable talent, she won the hearts of many with her roles in Nollywood films, effortlessly delivering performances that made audiences root for her. She was young, bright-eyed, and full of promise. But as she transitioned into adulthood, her story took a turn—one that, for better or worse, ensured she would always remain a subject of intense scrutiny.

How it all began — marrying Ned

The backlash truly began in 2019, when news broke that the then-teenage Regina had married billionaire businessman and politician Ned Nwoko, a man several decades her senior.

The 38-year age gap between the duo became a subject of controversy online, as she was only 18 years old at the time of their secret wedding, while Nwoko was 56. In addition, Nwoko was already married to five wives before their nuptials…five!

The internet exploded and the backlash was immense!

Many accused her of choosing money over love. If you remember, not even her family members were spared the insults and rage, with many accusing her mother of pimping her out as a means to get out of poverty.

“When people think I didn’t have a choice and when people think Mummy forced me, not knowing that mummy was against the marriage and my entire family said no,” Regina said in her defence back in 2024.

Others criticised the ethical and societal implications of such a union. Regina, once the beloved child star, suddenly became the subject of endless judgemental think pieces about women, wealth, and autonomy.

Since then, social media has refused to let her live. For that reason alone, she has not been able to catch a break from judgement; every move she makes is met with criticism, often laced with a mix of envy, disapproval, and unsolicited advice.

Why always Regina?

When she flaunts luxury—cars, designer outfits, or extravagant vacations—she is accused of showing off her husband’s wealth. When she remains silent, she is told she is suffering in silence. If she posts about her marriage, people assume she is overcompensating.

@official_regina All shades seen: don’t comment if you never cry for Ferrari before Comment if you fit affford the cloth @regaeofficial ♬ Money - teni

If she avoids mentioning her husband, rumours swirl that she is unhappy. No matter what she does, someone somewhere is convinced she is either trapped, delusional, or desperately pretending to be content.

Even when the actress tries to do the right thing by using her voice to speak on societal issues, she is quickly shut down because she is seen as part of the problem; given that her husband is a politician.

A good example of this played out in August 2024, when the actress found herself on the wrong side of the court of public opinion for preaching against violence during the nationwide #EndBadGovernance protest.

In the video she posted on Instagram, she condemned acts of violence being perpetrated on the protest grounds and urged for peace…The backlash was swift!

Even though her video was well-intended, it was met with disapproval from countless Nigerians, who told her to take it down.

She has even tried to convince the public that her marriage to Nwoko is sweeter than it looks online, but that has seemed unfathomable to everyone for multiple reasons, especially because she's wife number 6.

Recently there were false reports spiralling online claiming Regina’s husband was expecting another child by actress Chika Ike and he intended to marry her. Even though the rumours had absolutely nothing to do with Regina, she became the subject of ridicule online for days! She was slammed left and right, and the fact that her Instagram account was deactivated made it worse.

Now, her achievements seem to have been watered down to just being a politician's wife, or a trophy wife. But how exactly can she win when all odds are already stacked against her? She can't.

Can Regina catch a break?

Had she married a young, struggling actor, she would have been celebrated for ‘building with a man’.

Conversely, if she had remained single, she would have been praised for her independence.

But in choosing wealth, stability, and, by all accounts, a comfortable life, she committed an unforgivable social offence, marrying someone who could have simply been her sugar daddy.

In reality, Regina Daniels is a woman who made a choice—one that she has continuously stood by. Whether or not the public agrees with it is irrelevant, but the internet never forgets, and it certainly never forgives.

As long as she remains in the public eye, her marriage, her wealth, and her lifestyle will continue to be dissected, debated, and dragged through the trenches of social media discourse.