I cherish every moment with you - Ned Nwoko to Regina Daniels on her birthday

Nwoko took to his Instagram account to celebrate her 23rd birthday on Tuesday, October 10, 2023. He posted a beautiful picture of them both and a sizzling picture of Daniels in the next slide. In his caption, he penned his heartwarming wishes.

He began, "Happy Birthday to my amazing wife! Your selfless support and love have enriched our lives. Your maturity and dedication to family are truly admirable."

Going on, he noted his profound admiration for her, letting her know how much she inspires him and those around her.

"Your growth in life endeavours is an inspiration to us all. I cherish every moment with you my dear wife, and today, on your special day, we celebrate you and the wonderful person you are. On behalf of the family, we say Happy Birthday," he added.

Daniels and Nwoko married in 2019, a union which was highly controversial because at the time she was only 19 years old and he was 58 years of age. The union with the senator also made the actress his sixth wife. As a result of the age gap and her position, Daniels received backlash on the internet for her decision to tie the knot with him.

Regina Daniels reportedly weds Ned Nwoko [Pearlsnews.com] Pulse Nigeria

Despite all odds, the two continued to wax strong year after year. They have since welcomed two boys to the world, both of whom were born on the same day two years apart. The first, born on June 29, 2020, is named Prince Munir Nwoko Junior, and the second, born in 2022, is named Prince Khalifa Nwoko.

