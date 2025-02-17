Lawsuit alleging Jay-Z raped 13-year-old girl dismissed

Months after being named in a lawsuit against Sean 'Diddy' Combs on claims that they both sexually assaulted a minor in 2000, the case against Jay Z has now been dropped.

On Friday, February 14, 2045, the anonymous accuser named Jane Doe filed a notice of voluntary dismissal, and the lawsuit against the rapper was dismissed with prejudice, preventing it from being re-filed in the future.

According to her, Diddy and Jay Z allegedly assaulted her at an after-party on the heels of the Video Music Awards in 2000 when she was 13 years old. She alleged that she began to feel woozy after ingesting a drink at the party and wandered into a nearby bedroom, adding that Jay Z raped her first, followed by Diddy. The woman further claimed that she hit Diddy and was then able to run out of the party.

Following the lawsuit, Jay Z attempted to have the case dismissed because of Jane Doe's anonymity, however, in December, the judge denied his request and granted Doe the ability to proceed anonymously, after Carter’s team had asked the judge to have her reveal her identity.

In January 2025, Carter’s lawyers sought again to dismiss the lawsuit and asked the judge to issue sanctions against the attorney who filed the case after several inconsistencies in Doe’s allegations were revealed.

After the rape case was dismissed, Jay Z promptly filed a lawsuit against Tony Buzbee, Doe's lawyer, accusing him of defamation, civil extortion, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.