Kate Henshaw defends Honorable Natasha Okpoti amid trial

Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw has spoken out in support of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan amid her ongoing legal battle with Mrs. Unoma Akpabio, the wife of Senate President Godswill Akpabio.
On March 5, 2025, Henshaw took to Instagram to condemn the societal structures that continue suppressing women’s voices and limiting their roles in governance and leadership.
She wrote, "We forget so readily how far we have come. We forget our lineage, our history, our strength. We are told we are weak, we are spineless, and cannot think. We accept the new role foisted on us, the subtle submission imposed by religion, by society, by tradition."
They tell us we cannot govern, we cannot rule, we cannot make our own decisions. They tell us to shut up and sit down. Women like children are to be seen not heard. Do you not know that in nearly all species, the female is much more deadly than the male? We are the offspring of countless women-warriors!!💪
Her statement comes in the wake of the lawsuit filed by Mrs. Unoma Akpabio against Akpoti-Uduaghan following allegations of sexual harassment made against Senate President Godswill Akpabio. During an interview on Arise Television on Friday, Akpoti-Uduaghan accused Akpabio of inappropriate conduct, sparking a legal confrontation.
The actress' fans and dollowers took to the comment section to commend her, voicing their agreement.
Always keeping it real and to the point! Well done sis, what’s fair is fair and what’s not is not!!!!!!!
Mama this is boldness right here! You had every opportunity to keep quiet, to embrace your own towns man, to be neglected by your own state’s people and you choose to speak up for the truth! You have my support and day any time! 🤗🤎
Always keeping it real and to the point! Well done sis, what’s fair is fair and what’s not is not!!!!!!! 🥰🥰🥰