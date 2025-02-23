Kanye West shares wife, Bianca Censori's nude ahead of premiere of $25m movie

Kanye West has sparked controversy on social media after sharing an explicit photo of his wife, Bianca Censori, on Instagram ahead of their upcoming movie premiere.

The 47-year-old American rapper is set to debut his latest project, a $25 million film, which he co-produced.

The film, which was partly shot in Japan, features Bianca Censori in the lead role. Reports suggest that the project takes an unconventional approach, focusing on the female body as a central theme.

Kanye celebrated Bianca’s involvement in the project, captioning his post: ‘IM SO PROUD OF MY WIFE FOR STARRING IN HER FIRST FEATURE FILM SHOT IN JAPAN DIRECTED BY VANESSA BEECROFT PRODUCED BY ME.’

Kanye and Bianca may have quelled divorce rumours as all focus is on the premier of the new movie.

TMZ reported that the couple consulted divorce lawyers last week as they tried to figure out how to move forward amid ongoing marital troubles.

While they are still exploring their options, the lack of a prenuptial agreement could make their potential divorce more complicated.

A report from TMZ highlights the financial uncertainty surrounding the situation, stating:

If they do pull the trigger and file for divorce, it’s going to be an interesting case because sources with direct knowledge tell us there’s no prenup.